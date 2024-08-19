Mill Pond 'gone' after catastrophic flooding in Stony Brook

On Long Island, Sunday night’s flash floods and road washouts prompted Suffolk County officials to declare a state of emergency.

A powerful overnight storm dumped almost 10 inches of rain in some parts of the county.

Suffolk County Police said Mill Pond in Stony Brook overflowed, causing part of Harbor Road to collapse and flooding inside multiple homes.

“Mill Pond is gone," Suffolk County Ed Romaine said at a briefing at the site Monday morning. "Six houses along here are damaged. Their cesspools, their personal belongings are now floating down the street into the Sound.”

Mudslides in some communities along the north shore led to roof-top rescues in Sound Point and Rocky Point, according to Romaine.

Stony Brook University canceled move-in day. Romaine said 150 students have been displaced from their dorms.

State authorities briefly closed part of the Long Island Expressway and Route 25 in Dix Hills due to floods.

