Mill Pond 'gone' after catastrophic flooding in Stony Brook

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published August 19, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT
Crews clean up collapsed roads near Mill Pond in Stony Brook on Aug. 19, 2024
Office of Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine
/
Flickr
Crews clean up collapsed roads near Mill Pond in Stony Brook on Aug. 19, 2024

On Long Island, Sunday night’s flash floods and road washouts prompted Suffolk County officials to declare a state of emergency.  

A powerful overnight storm dumped almost 10 inches of rain in some parts of the county.

Suffolk County Police said Mill Pond in Stony Brook overflowed, causing part of Harbor Road to collapse and flooding inside multiple homes.

“Mill Pond is gone," Suffolk County Ed Romaine said at a briefing at the site Monday morning. "Six houses along here are damaged. Their cesspools, their personal belongings are now floating down the street into the Sound.”

Mudslides in some communities along the north shore led to roof-top rescues in Sound Point and Rocky Point, according to Romaine.

Stony Brook University canceled move-in day. Romaine said 150 students have been displaced from their dorms.

State authorities briefly closed part of the Long Island Expressway and Route 25 in Dix Hills due to floods.

Find more of WSHU's storm coverage here.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
