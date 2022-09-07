Janet Chow is a news intern at WSHU for the fall of 2022. Janet is majoring in Journalism with a minor in music at Stony Brook University. Along with being an intern at WSHU, she’s also the music director of the community radio station WUSB, and an editor for the student-run magazine, The Stony Brook Press. When she's not working, she is binge watching hospital dramas and true crime.