Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough while he awaits potential placement to home…
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.In August, the 76-year-old Democrat began…
Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been sentenced, more than two years after a federal jury convicted him on extortion and money…
A federal appeals court has partially overturned the corruption conviction of former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. He was convicted in a…
The former speaker of the New York State Assembly, Sheldon Silver, was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday, after being convicted for a second time…
A jury has convicted former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver of public corruption charges, dashing the 74-year-old Democrat's second attempt to…
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. This clears the way for a re-trial, which is…
The corruption conviction of the former New York State Assembly Speaker, Sheldon Silver, was overturned on a technicality by a federal appeals…
Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s corruption conviction has been overturned.Silver was convicted in 2015 on federal corruption…
What began in January as an ambitious reform package to address a wave of corruption at the Capitol, proposed by Governor Cuomo, dwindled to just two…