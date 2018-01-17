© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Supreme Court Declines To Hear Silver Case, Clearing Way For Retrial

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published January 17, 2018 at 12:42 PM EST
Silver_150122.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is surrounded by media as he leaves court in New York where in 2016 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. This clears the way for a re-trial, which is scheduled to begin in April.  

The court released its decision on Tuesday, saying it opposed Silver’s request because it would delay the retrial.  

Silver, a Democrat, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after his conviction on public corruption charges in late 2015. But last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that conviction.

The Appeals Court said the trial judge would need to instruct jurors on the law to conform with a 2016 Supreme Court decision. That decision reversed the public corruption conviction of former Virginia Republican Governor Bob McDonnell. The 2nd Circuit also said there was sufficient evidence for a retrial.

Along with the leader of the state Senate and the governor, Sheldon Silver was one of the "three men in a room" who negotiated the state budget and important legislation behind closed doors.  

Tags

Long Island NewscorruptionNew YorkSheldon SilverU.S. Supreme Court
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez