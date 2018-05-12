© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Jury Convicts Former NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver Of Public Corruption Charges

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 12, 2018 at 8:18 AM EDT
sheldonsilver_apmaryaltaffer_180512.jpg
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court on Friday in New York. A jury convicted Silver of public corruption charges, dashing the 74-year-old Democrat's second attempt to avoid years in prison.

A jury has convicted former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver of public corruption charges, dashing the 74-year-old Democrat's second attempt to avoid prison after a decades-long career as one of the most powerful politicians in state government.

The verdict Friday came more than two years after his first 2015 trial resulted in a 12-year prison sentence.

An appeals court tossed out that conviction, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling that changed the legal boundaries for public corruption.

Prosecutors said Silver illegally earned $4 million from a cancer researcher and real estate developers who benefited from his clout in state government.

Defense lawyers countered that his fees were "perfectly legal."

