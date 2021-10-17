-
The Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, paid an undisclosed settlement to six men who were sexually abused as children.A non-disclosure…
The window of opportunity for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file a civil lawsuit against their alleged abuser ends August 13.Survivors say it’s not…
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help pay for more than 60 pending lawsuits over alleged sexual…
An independent consulting company has found students at Eastern Connecticut State University do not know where or how to make a report of sexual…
Saying she and other adult sexual abuse survivors deserve their day in court, Marissa Hoechstetter is looking to the New York state Legislature to make…
Over 600 claims of sexual abuse have been reported against Boy Scouts of America councils in coastal Connecticut and Long Island, numbers larger than…
A Shelton, Connecticut, fire captain and Trumbull police sergeant have been suspended pending an internal investigation due to allegations of sexual…
A former altar boy on Long Island has filed a lawsuit against St. Mary’s College Preparatory High School in Manhasset over a sexual abuse allegation in…
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Connecticut rabbi’s appeal of a nearly $22 million jury verdict in a sexual abuse civil case.In 2019,…
Survivors of childhood sexual abuse and their allies celebrated the one-year anniversary of passage of the Child Victims Act in New York, but they say…