Suffolk County jury awards ex-Bay Shore student $25 million in sex abuse case

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

A Suffolk County jury found the Bay Shore Union Free School District was negligent for ignoring multiple allegations of teacher sexual abuse. The jury also awarded a sex assault survivor $25 million.

The jury found the district 100% liable for the sexual abuse of a former student by elementary school teacher, Thomas Bernagozzi, in the early 1990s. The district employed him for decades. Lawyers for the student say the district didn’t act on at least four complaints.

It was the first case against the district to go to trial under the Child Victims Act, which extends the time alleged survivors have to file claims. There are over 40 more cases against the district involving Bernagozzi, who also faces a slew of child sexual abuse charges brought by the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Bernagozzi has pleaded not guilty.

The Bay Shore superintendent said in a notice on its website that it remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all students.
Tags
Long Island News Suffolk CountySexual Abuse
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio