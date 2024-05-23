Report finds sexual abuse, harassment issues at CT mental health facility

A report from a Connecticut nonprofit has revealed instances of sexual abuse, harassment, lack of sufficient oversight and more at a mental health center operated by the state.

The investigation into practices at Connecticut Mental Health Center, an inpatient psychiatric facility operated by the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, has been underway for three years.

The center is located in New Haven and has 20 beds.

Disability Rights Connecticut opened the investigation after receiving complaints.

They found that the center failed to ensure personal safety, protect patients from sexual abuse and harassment, ensure appropriate use of restraint and seclusion and provide adequate treatment. It was also reported the building had rodents.

The report's authors call for immediate action to prevent further incidents.

“Patients have suffered irreparable harm, and they are at serious risk of suffering continuing irreparable harm if these violations are not immediately remediated. Currently, CMHC and DMHAS continue to fail to implement corrective measures to prevent these violations from reoccurring,” the report reads.

DMHAS said they have their doubts about the report.

"The care of our clients, in the best facilities we can provide, is DMHAS’ paramount concern. All of our facilities, including Connecticut Mental Health Center in the last year, are all accredited by the Joint Commission, which requires meeting exacting and precise objective standards of care," spokesperson Christopher McClure said.

"While we appreciate the hard work and input of DRCT, and while we continue to review their report, the agency has numerous concerns with DRCT’s findings and recommendations; which include subjective criteria, calls for systems change when robust risk management, quality assurance, and critical incident reporting are already in place, and citation of isolated events that have since been remedied."

"Our concerns with these findings and recommendations have already been articulated to DRCT throughout this process and with vigorous debate," McClure continued. "DMHAS has made senior leadership available to DRCT throughout to discuss their material and we will continue to provide care that exceeds the standards of the primary accreditation body in the country.”

State Senate Republican leaders said they would work on both sides of the aisle to “fix what is broken” at the facility.

“Shocking. Disgusting. Unacceptable. The report cites failures on multiple levels. Failures which cry out for corrective actions and oversight,” the statement read.

Senator Heather Somers, the ranking senator on the Public Health Committee, said she plans to request a formal investigation.

“We cannot have another patient abuse scandal on our hands,” Somers said. “I am determined to bring transparency and sunlight to this situation, just like I have in the past with the abuse at Whiting Forensic Hospital.”