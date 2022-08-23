Students distrust UConn's response to sexual violence, report finds

A report from a University of Connecticut task force on the response to sexual violence on campus revealed that students lack trust in the way those incidents are handled the university, its police force and other authorities.

The university and students agree the report, which includes suggested remedies, is at least taking a step in the right direction, according to the Hartford Courant.

This year’s spring semester was marked by protests to criticize what students said was UConn’s failure to hold perpetrators of sexual violence accountable.

Students came forward to describe how investigators minimized their alleged experiences to “he said she said” situations.

The task force report said the school needs to focus on building networks of trust with students. That includes development of a new system to better communicate with those who are seeking emotional support, medical attention and a possible investigation.