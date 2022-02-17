© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport police investigating fire official accused of sexual assault

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published February 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
Bridgeport Police Department
Bridgeport Police Department
Police in Bridgeport said they are investigating allegations of sexual assault committed by a high-ranking member of the city’s fire department.

Authorities said a woman came to the fire station on Central Avenue Thursday morning to report an incident involving her daughter and a member of the Bridgeport Fire Department. Police were notified immediately.

The name of the accused fire official has not been released. Charges have not yet been filed.

Acting Fire Chief Lance Edwards immediately placed the official on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

