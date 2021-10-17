-
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York say Congress should investigate reports that Russians offered bounties…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut says the Russian government denied him a visa to enter the country as part of a bipartisan congressional…
At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut questioned the State Department’s work to counter Russian propaganda and…
U.S. Representative Peter King, R-NY2, is against a possible Trump administration deal to return Russia’s compound on Long Island.King says that while…
In the Russian-American neighborhood of Brighton Beach, N.Y., many people support the GOP, but they're concerned about Vladimir Putin having too much…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says Russia is expanding its military presence in the Arctic, and the United States needs to step up its submarine…
Connecticut Democrat Jim Himes of the Fourth Congressional District and Republican challenger Dan Debicella debated Monday night at the University of…
Activist and GreenPeace ship captain, Peter Willcox, was recently released from jail in Russia along with 29 members of his crew. They were arrested for…
The political unrest in the Ukraine is being closely watched by Ukrainian immigrants in Connecticut and New York. Lubow Wolynetz, 75, of the Ukrainian…
Nearly 70 people gathered in Norwalk, Connecticut on Saturday night to hold a candle-light vigil in support of a local man who is being held by the…