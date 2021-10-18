David Bouchier: A Few Well Chosen Words

-
Commentator David Bouchier hopes that we will learn to appreciate a more relaxed lifestyle.
Columbus Day is here again — a few sales, a few parades and the post office is closed. Most people don’t get very excited. At least 13 states no longer…
“Be Prepared” is the motto of the scouts in America, as it was when I was briefly a scout in England. The motto made no lasting impression on me at the…
The sales of recreational vehicles rose dramatically last year, and it’s easy to see why. The recreational vehicle is the apotheosis of America's love…
We never appreciated the freedom to travel when we had it. Now, as we arrive at the end of August, another summer has passed by with no escape. The proud…
Summer may be many things, but it is rarely quiet. The many machines essential to modern gardening create a continuous background roar, and the…
A United Nations scientific report issued last week told us that a warmer future is inevitable. No surprises there, but an international study from the…
Few things are as deeply-rooted in human nature as the idea of property. One of the first words a child learns is “mine.” Our whole civilization is based…
These strangely unreal Olympic Games are yet another reminder, if we needed one, that with or without the distraction of COVID, this is a failed…
We human beings are credulous creatures at any age. We love to believe in marvels and miracles, and sometimes I think we will believe anything. In fact,…
June is National Pest Control Month, but July and August are National Pest Out-of-Control Months, when we live in a state of siege. There are screens on…
One of the inescapable traumas of life in the suburbs is the need, occasionally, to buy a new car. I say “occasionally” because experience has taught me…