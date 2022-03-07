Southport Ukrainian American Club stages rally for Ukraine while working to support families

The Ukrainian American Club of Southport held a rally over the weekend in support of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military invasion.

Easton resident Stacy Maxwell organized the rally, which she said was also in response to the multiple calls to the Ukrainian American Club from concerned residents throughout the state.

Maxwell said anyone who was willing to help and join the efforts to send an antiwar message, was welcome to attend.

“This is totally unacceptable and brutal … And we stand with President Zelenskyy, we stand with all the Ukrainian people,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said the rally spread the message of freedom, unity and democracy, but most importantly, was an opportunity to speak out about Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

The rally featured musical performances by artists and speeches by elected officials, including State Senator Tony Hwang. He said Connecticut stands united with the people of Ukraine.

“To be united, to know that you have the support across the spectrum, and not just of your immediate family members, is a powerful, emotional lift that’s critical,” Hwang said.

The Ukrainian American Club is working to send support to Ukrainian families displaced from home by war.