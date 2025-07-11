In Rome, Blumenthal pushes for Russia sanctions bill

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has been in Rome this week, meeting with European heads of state at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Blumenthal and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) briefed European leaders on their push for 500% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, gas, and Uranium.

Blumenthal said the sanctions are an attempt to force Russia into serious ceasefire negotiations.

“Our Russian sanctions will impose bone crushing penalties on China and India for buying Russian oil and fueling their war machine,” Blumenthal said.

China and India are responsible for around 70% of Russia’s energy trade.

The Senators want Congress to vote on the bill before the August recess. It has support from top Republican leaders in both chambers, but needs a final green light from President Donald Trump (R).

Trump wants the authority to lift the sanctions without congressional approval — in the current bill, he would need 60 votes in the Senate.