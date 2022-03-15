Blumenthal calls for more US assistance to Ukraine

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is urging Americans to provide more humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees. He also wants the U.S. government to step up its provision of the weapons needed for the Ukrainians to repel the Russian invasion.

Blumenthal’s plea comes after a trip to the Polish Ukrainian border where he met with Ukrainian refugees, relief organizations, members of the 82nd Airborne Division and U.S. and Polish government officials.

The refugees are mainly women and children because the men are staying back to fight the Russians, Blumenthal said.

“Leaving their homes, fleeing the bombs, many of them just hours earlier 12 miles from where we were,” he said. “Facing a very uncertain future wanting to go back, hoping that they will return to their homes, leaving their husbands, brothers and sons to carry on the fight.”

Women & children fleeing in fear—telling us of Russian bombs earlier this morning, just 15 miles from the Poland-Ukraine border crossing. At least 35 were killed, many more injured, destroyed homes & hope. pic.twitter.com/rVThQ3xMsJ — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 13, 2022

I’m hearing gut-wrenching stories at the Poland/Ukraine border.



Women & children fleeing Russian bombs that leave death & destruction in their wake. “Nowhere is safe,” a weeping mother told me.



Terror & grief are in their faces & voices. pic.twitter.com/Bf9OwsIAJG — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 13, 2022

Honored to join @WCKitchen to help serve refugees at the reception center near the Ukrainian border—easing misery & satiating hunger. @chefjoseandres & his team are heroes with hearty, wholesome food, aiding those who need this comfort the most. pic.twitter.com/d4iWHacm9Z — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 13, 2022

The refugees are staying in Poland where the Polish people have opened their homes to them, Blumenthal said. About 1.8 million Ukrainian refugees are now in Poland, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Connecticut refugee resettlement agencies have said they are ready and willing to help the Ukrainians, but it would be unusual for any to be flown to the U.S. anytime soon.