© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Blumenthal calls for more US assistance to Ukraine

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is urging Americans to provide more humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees. He also wants the U.S. government to step up its provision of the weapons needed for the Ukrainians to repel the Russian invasion.

Blumenthal’s plea comes after a trip to the Polish Ukrainian border where he met with Ukrainian refugees, relief organizations, members of the 82nd Airborne Division and U.S. and Polish government officials.

The refugees are mainly women and children because the men are staying back to fight the Russians, Blumenthal said.

“Leaving their homes, fleeing the bombs, many of them just hours earlier 12 miles from where we were,” he said. “Facing a very uncertain future wanting to go back, hoping that they will return to their homes, leaving their husbands, brothers and sons to carry on the fight.”

The refugees are staying in Poland where the Polish people have opened their homes to them, Blumenthal said. About 1.8 million Ukrainian refugees are now in Poland, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Connecticut refugee resettlement agencies have said they are ready and willing to help the Ukrainians, but it would be unusual for any to be flown to the U.S. anytime soon.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutSenator Richard BlumenthalukraineRussia
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma