DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse.
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro wants to revive the aging and unreliable Metro-North railroad line between Waterbury and Bridgeport.She met with…
Members of the Connecticut Congressional delegation urged their fellow lawmakers to support a federal baby bond program. It would invest $1,000 for each…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal praised the rollout of federal assistance for local theaters across Connecticut. It’s part of the new Shuttered Venue…
A Connecticut child advocacy group wants a permanent expansion of the federal tax credit that gives direct payments to eligible low income parents.A…
Families that want to take advantage of the expanded child tax credit must file their taxes by the end of Monday. That’s because the income tax deadline…
Defense manufacturer Sikorsky in Stratford, Connecticut, will produce more presidential helicopters in 2022 under a recent contract with the U.S.…
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro joined Governor Ned Lamont to discuss how the American Rescue Plan will benefit first responders and local…
Sometimes it seems like a special degree is needed to really understand what's included in state budget negotiations. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa…
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said she’ll ensure the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the funding needed to maintain a…