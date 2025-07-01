DeLauro pushes to restore mental health funding for CT schools after federal cuts

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) said she will reintroduce a bill to support youth mental health programs.

The Trump Administration announced the cancellation $1 billion in school mental health funding nationwide. DeLauro met with education advocates Monday at Mathewson Elementary School in Milford to denounce the decision. She said it will affect more than 200 school districts and states nationwide.

Connecticut is one of several states that were slated to receive grant funding. DeLauro said she worked on a bipartisan team to reintroduce the Expanding Access to Mental Health Services in Schools Act. She hopes that once it is passed, it will restore the canceled funding for schools.

“Mental health supports and services are vital to students' academic achievement, their success, and their overall well-being. Mental health conditions are treatable, and a child deserves to go to school with a qualified mental health professional in the building,” DeLauro said.

According to a national survey from the CDC, almost 40% of students experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness. Around 20% of students reported seriously considering attempting suicide, and 9.5% had attempted suicide.

Given the statistics on youth mental health, DeLauro said these services are essential. The funding helps to establish mental health services for students and hire school-based mental health professionals.

“Every school, every school should have one mental health professional. And this grant, this grant program was focused on achieving just that,” DeLauro said.

Superintendent of Milford Public Schools Dr. Anna Cutaia said students struggle to learn if they are also dealing with anxiety, depression, or other mental health challenges. She said schools are uniquely positioned to be places of support for students who might not have access to those services.

“Mental health is the foundation for student success. We cannot expect our students to thrive academically, creatively, or socially if they are grappling with internal struggles,” Cutaia said.