Rep. DeLauro to undergo spinal surgery

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03)
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03)

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) was scheduled to have spinal surgery on Monday, according to her office.

DeLauro, 82, has represented Connecticut’s third congressional district for over three decades. She’s having surgery to treat Spinal Stenosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Spinal Stenosis is caused when the space inside the backbone is too small. In a statement provided by her office, DeLauro’s surgeon said the condition and treatment are common.

The procedure is being done at Griffin Hospital in Derby.

DeLauro’s office said she will start physical therapy afterward. She is expected to return to Washington D.C. when Congress reconvenes in September.
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
