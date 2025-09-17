Gillibrand, DeLauro push for national paid leave program

The bill, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), would provide income support for workers who need time off for health conditions, the birth or adoption of a child, military deployment, or domestic violence.

DeLauro said the proposal would cover all workers, including part-time, lower-wage, contingent and self-employed employees.

“The Family Act covers all workers in all companies, no matter their size,” DeLauro said. “It’s the next step in our fight for paid leave for all.”She argued that a federal program would not only support families, but also strengthen the economy and reduce costs for taxpayers.

Gillibrand said the United States remains the only developed nation without a national paid leave policy, leaving families vulnerable when emergencies arise.

“For many working families, they are one emergency away from making the impossible decision of meeting the needs of a loved one or bringing home a paycheck to feed them,” Gillibrand said.

Both lawmakers stressed the importance of paid leave for new parents and caregivers of aging relatives. They said the bill would provide long-overdue support for working families nationwide.