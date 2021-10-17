Resignation

-
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she is prepared to lead the state once Governor Cuomo officially steps down in 14 days. She will become the…
-
A New York state Assembly committee planned to release articles of impeachment for Gov. Andrew Cuomo before the end of month, but he announced his…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday amid allegations that he sexually harassed and verbally abused members of his staff, and after pressure…
-
In Canaan, Connecticut, 100% of adults have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Environmentalists approve an offshore wind construction hub in Connecticut,…