Former University of New Haven president abruptly resigns

The former president of the University of New Haven has abruptly resigned from his position as chancellor.

Former UNH president Steve Kaplan recently took on a two-year leadership role as chancellor, while a replacement was found for a new president. Kaplan was slated to leave the position in 2024.

The Hartford Courant reported that news of Kaplan's decision to leave early was announced in a letter from the university’s Board of Governors Chair Charles Pompea. Prior to the resignation, Kaplan had expressed to the board that he wanted to cut back his hours significantly in the summer following the academic year.

Pompea said Kaplan notified the board that he made the decision to step down from his position to spend more time with his family. He said the decision was also made in part because of “university politics.”

Pompea acknowledged the university’s growth under Kaplan’s leadership and said he respected his decision. However, Pompea added that comments made by certain members of the university faculty in recent weeks “prompted Steve to advance his timeframe” to leave.

Kaplan will begin a sabbatical and retire from the university at the end of the academic year. He has been with the university since 2004.