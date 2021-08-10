Impeachment Committee Member Wants To Continue Despite Cuomo Resignation

A New York state Assembly committee planned to release articles of impeachment for Gov. Andrew Cuomo before the end of month, but he announced his resignation Tuesday. Now, the committee’s ranking minority member, Assemblyman Michael Montesano, wants the impeachment process to continue.

“There is a lot there. You know, we didn’t just investigate sexual misconduct allegations like the Attorney General. We have investigations in several other areas that are pending. So I think they should continue in case he decides to do an about-face,” said Montesano, a Republican.

Those investigations include the state’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and Cuomo using state workers to write a memoir about the pandemic, among others.

The state attorney general, Letitia James, found Cuomo broke state and federal law when he sexually harassed 11 women.

Montesano said the state Assembly might be able to charge the governor after he resigns.

“That’s an issue that is being researched by our legal staff at this time. So, I don’t have a conclusive answer for you yet because some believe that he can. Some believe that he can’t,” Montesano said.

Once Cuomo resigns, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would take over as leader of the state.