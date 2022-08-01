New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee.

The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022.

In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea Steward Cousins that he would be stepping down to pursue a career in the private sector. He said he will be working toward “bettering our communities.”

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to work on behalf of the residents of Long Island's South Shore for the past eight years,” Kaminsky wrote in the letter to Steward-Cousins. “I am constantly reminded of their resolve, commitment to community, and faith in our way of government, even when there is great reason for skepticism. I will miss the opportunity to be their voice in Albany."

Kaminsky announced that he would not be seeking re-election in February. He had unsuccessfully run for Nassau County District Attorney in November 2021.