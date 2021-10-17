-
Long Island GOP officials urge voters to reject expanded voting and environmental rights ballot proposalsThe proposals would make it easier to vote through same-day voter registration and “no excuse” absentee ballots. Another would add clean air and water to the state’s Bill of Rights.
Connecticut GOP lawmakers are proposing legislation to deal with an uptick in car thefts compared to last year. They’d like Democrats to agree to a…
New York gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino is playing catchup across the state for Republican endorsements. He has the second-most donations of any GOP…
Longtime GOP operative Ben Proto has just been elected chairman of the Connecticut state Republican party. He replaces J.R. Romano, who abruptly resigned…
A Connecticut Democratic proposal for a public healthcare option is off the table with only a few days remaining in the state legislative session. That…
Democrats who lead the New York state Legislature are moving ahead with several criminal justice reforms in the remaining weeks of the 2021 session. But…
Next year’s race for governor in New York has officially begun.Republican leaders in New York gathered in Albany Monday to hear from potential…
For the last 5 years, former President Donald Trump redefined the Republican Party on a national level. Now, after a tumultuous 2020 election and an…
Connecticut Republicans have chosen Sue Hatfield, a state prosecutor and vice chair of the state GOP, to finish the remainder of J.R. Romano's term as…