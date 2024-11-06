LaLota wins reelection in NY’s 1st district

Republican incumbent Nick Lalota has declared victory over Democratic challenger John Alvon in New York's 1st Congressional District. He won six points over Alvon, cementing his second term in office.

“I am only here because of everything you’ve done. You knocked on doors, you made the phone calls, I’m so thankful for every one of you,” LaLota said in his acceptance speech at Stereo Garden. “I will continue to fight for you in Washington.”

Although his district includes Democratic-leaning suburbs like the Hamptons, much of Suffolk County has leaned to the right in recent years. However, Democrats have managed to make this race competitive because of Avlon’s campaigning.

Democratic challenger John Avlon.

Avlon conceded the race just before 11:15 p.m. and said he is worried about a second LaLota term.

“Business as usual is completely divided and dysfunctional. That's unacceptable, right? And the solution is not going to come from the far left or the far right. We got to find a way to work together,” he said.

LaLota campaigned on moderate policies. He said he wants to increase the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT, while distancing himself from a more conservative stance on abortion. Lalota said he would not support a federal abortion ban nor restrictions on In-vitro fertilization (IVF) access.

“I passed more bipartisan bills than 85% of Congress, passed more bills than 95% of Congress,” LaLota said. “With your help, I can be on the issues that matter, more secure borders, lower prices and reasserting our position on the world stage and reinstating the SALT reduction act.”

Some of his top campaign issues were border security, supporting law enforcement, and international affairs with China. His views on the border, the economy and crime run parallel with Donald Trump’s policies.

He said he supports the No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act and the Secure the Border Act, which aim to block federal funding for sanctuary cities and resume fortifying the U.S.-Mexico border, respectively. LaLota also endorsed the Back the Blue Act, which aims to protect law enforcement officers and strengthen punishment for crimes against them.

In his victory speech, LaLota acknowledged voters who might have cast ballots in favor of his opponent.

Nick LaLota (R-NY) wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 1st Congressional District.

“You’re not garbage. You’re not un-American,” he said. “I will, regardless of your political party, regardless if you support me, my team and I will be with you every step of the way.”

While in office, LaLota touted his bipartisanship. LaLota serves as a ranking member on Homeland Security, Small Business and Armed Services committees.

As a Navy veteran, most of the legislation he drafted over the past two years focused on protecting U.S. armed forces, National Security, and international affairs. He also earmarked millions of dollars for clean water infrastructure for Suffolk County.

He has also voted to pass the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, sending $14.3 billion to support Israel in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I am fired up to go back to Washington and take another oath and fight for you,” LaLota said.