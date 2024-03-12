CT lawmakers at odds over proposed EV legislation

Connecticut lawmakers are at odds over a bill that would begin to strengthen the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

Republicans say the proposal is an electric vehicle mandate in disguise — Democrats disagree.

“This is an EV mandate, they've now doubled down on this,” said Senate Republican Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield). “The only difference now is they want to wait to tell you in November after the election has occurred that they're going to do this.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have accused the other of fear-mongering.

“By definition, that's what they're doing,” said State Senator Christine Cohen (D- Guilford), chair of the Transportation Committee. “They're providing disinformation, they're saying that this is a ban. There is nothing about a ban in the language presented in HB 5485. It is a working group or a council with no authority other than to provide an updated roadmap to the committees of cognizant.”

The bill’s statement of purpose is broken into five parts:

Establish the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Coordinating Council

Revise the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate program

Authorize the state to issue bonds for the installation of electric vehicle charging; infrastructure and provision of incentives and rebates for electric vehicles

Specify the rate used to charge a customer for the provision of electricity to a separately metered level-2 charger

And study the feasibility of expanding mobility options in rural communities

Republicans said they would rather see the state adopt the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s standards.

“I will support the EPA standards,” said House GOP leader Vincent Candelora (R- North Branford).” I don't like mandates, but what I'll say is, when you have 32 to 35 states acting in concert with each other, I feel a little bit more comfortable that we're going to have diversity of thought and conversation, than when we're in a state that's full of Democrats that are stacking a board that doesn’t want to have any conversation of anything else.”

The bill is scheduled for a public hearing on Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont (D) has called the bill a “nothing-burger” — he thinks the legislature should do more to promote electric vehicles to slow climate change.

Last year, the state failed to adopt California standards for clean air regulation, which would have electrified Connecticut’s vehicle sales by 2035. Lamont had supported those standards.