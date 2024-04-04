© 2024 WSHU
CT legislative committee approves a former GOP lawmaker for state auditor

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:44 PM EDT
Connecticut State Capitol
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Connecticut State Capitol

A former Republican state lawmaker has won the approval of a key legislative committee to serve as one of Connecticut's two state auditors.

Former state Senator Craig Miner was a leading advocate for GOP positions during his years in the General Assembly, first in the House and then the Senate.

He won praise from both sides of the aisle at his confirmation hearing before the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee on Thursday.

“While we may not have always agreed on everything, I never questioned your intentions for what is the best for the state of Connecticut,” said Senate Democratic Majority Leader Bob Duff who chairs the committee.

“My goal is to be as much a supporter for what the agency does as I can be,” Miner said to assure his former colleagues that he will not be partisan as state auditor.

“To make sure that whatever suggestions might come out of those (audits), that we are measured in our delivery, I think is important,” he said.

Miner’s nomination now goes to the House and Senate for confirmation. If confirmed, he’ll replace former GOP Auditor Clark Chapin and join Democratic Auditor John Geragosian.

The auditors jointly oversee the Office of Auditors of Public Accounts, which has about 124 employees.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
