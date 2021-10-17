-
The CDC generally recommends a 14-day quarantine for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. A study from the Yale School of Public Health said that…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he’s continuing with his work despite being self-quarantined after his chief spokesperson tested positive for…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he will soon issue guidance for out-of-state college students returning to the state for Thanksgiving. Lamont says…
-
Colorado has been added to a pandemic travel advisory for entering Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Arizona and Virginia were removed after COVID-19…
-
Long Island calls for investigations into Isaias response and possible sainthood for a Connecticut native.
-
The tri-state travel advisory is changing again. Rhode Island has been added, but Delaware and Washington D.C. have been removed. Travelers from Rhode…
-
Travelers from three more states are required to quarantine for two weeks when they enter Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.Delaware, Kansas and…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says President Trump did not discuss a possible quarantine for New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey when the two spoke on…