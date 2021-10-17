Public Safety

-
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants dispatchers and communications workers to be classified as first responders. This month, she made that happen.Last…
New York lawmakers have reached an agreement on a limousine safety regulation package. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says the measures will…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York wants a federal investigation into how discount retail stores continued to sell 19 different products after they…
This year, the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature passed a record number of 900 plus bills. Since then, Governor Andrew Cuomo and his counsel’s…
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to hire 500 additional officers. The proposal comes as the MTA nears a budget deficit of nearly $1 billion…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation prohibiting the installation of flooring that contains mercury in schools. That’s after the closure of…
A federal investigative agency recommends New York pass legislation to require mandatory seat belt use for passengers in limousines.A limo crash in 2015…
Suffolk County plans to allow school districts to install cameras on school buses to improve child safety.School officials urged lawmakers to opt into a…
Long Island is a danger zone for pedestrians. That’s according to a recent report that found three Long Island congressional districts to be among the…
The New York State Senate acted Wednesday on measures that they say will improve safety on the state’s roads, including adding cameras to the stop arms of…