After ISIS-related threat, Nassau officials say they can keep Cricket World Cup safe

The United States is hosting parts of the Cricket World Cup for the first time this year, and a temporary stadium built in Eisenhower Park on Long Island will be home to eight matches, including the highly-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match on June 9.

Following an allegedly ISIS-related threat assessed by officials including the New York Police Department’s Intelligence Bureau aimed toward the Cricket World Cup, Nassau officials assured Long Island residents that they’re prepared to keep the event safe.

“We have taken many, many precautions, as well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe, the parking areas are safe, the watch areas are safe,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman during a press conference held on Wednesday concerning the event’s safety. “We also are adding 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing for the rest of the county, just as a precaution.”

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said they take every threat seriously and want residents to feel safe throughout the event, which will last until the final match between the United States and India on June 9.

“When you got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible. We will go through every fine detail when it comes to the security and safety of the residents here in Nassau County,” Ryder said.

In a statement on safety for the World Cup sent on Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that there is no “credible public safety threat” at the moment, but, “we continue to monitor the situation closely. I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes,” she said. “Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience.”

Nearly two million cricket fans around the world have applied for tickets to see a game; the first practice matches at the Nassau Stadium will take place this weekend. The first official match will take place on June 3, with Sri Lanka facing off against South Africa.