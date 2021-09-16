N.Y. Public Safety Workers To Qualify For 9/11 Benefits

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants dispatchers and communications workers to be classified as first responders. This month, she made that happen.Last week, Hochul signed legislation which recognizes the critical frontline work done by public safety dispatchers and responders.

The legislation was part of a trio of bills to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The new job classification will provide these workers with new training opportunities and access to 9/11 benefits.