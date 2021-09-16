© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

N.Y. Public Safety Workers To Qualify For 9/11 Benefits

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
dispatcher emergency
Image by Ernesto Eslava from Pixabay
/
An emergency dispatcher takes calls at her desk.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants dispatchers and communications workers to be classified as first responders. This month, she made that happen.Last week, Hochul signed legislation which recognizes the critical frontline work done by public safety dispatchers and responders.

The legislation was part of a trio of bills to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The new job classification will provide these workers with new training opportunities and access to 9/11 benefits.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkFirst RespondersPublic Safety9/11 20 Years