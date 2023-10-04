Connecticut’s top public safety officials step down

Two of Connecticut’s top public safety officers are stepping down.

Public Safety Chief James Rovella and State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas are both departing, effective next month. They have been in their positions since the start of Gov. Ned Lamont’s first term in 2019.

Former Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins will take over as the new public safety chief, pending confirmation from the legislature.

“Every four years, I think it's time to have a fresh start,” Lamont said. “And that's what we're going to do with public safety.”

They leave their posts amid controversy surrounding a state trooper false ticketing scandal.

Rovella and Mellekas both received votes of no confidence from the Connecticut State Police Union earlier this year. The union said the men were not adequately defending troopers.

Lamont thanked Rovella for his service.

“James has been a very good friend to me,” Lamont said. “Over these last four years, we've been in the foxhole together, we were there during COVID, we were there when all of our state police had to be out there patrolling and keeping us safe at the same time as telling everybody else to stay safe and stay home. He's somebody that represents the very best in policing in this state.”

Higgins is currently Yale’s associate vice president for public safety and community outreach.

“I am looking forward to listening, learning and leading the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection,” Higgins said. “I'm looking forward to getting out and meeting people in all the divisions, I want to visit all the troops. And I want to continue to ensure that the state of Connecticut is safe.”

Higgins said he’s “pretty sure” he will be able to choose the next colonel, as opposed to the administration as a whole.

He also said he has been watching the ticketing scandal play out.

“I'm looking forward to learning what happened, how it happened, and how I could be a part of it never happening again,” Higgins said.