A CT legislative proposal to tackle street takeovers has the support of municipalities

A bill that would strengthen the ability of local law enforcement to deal with street takeovers went before a key legislative committee in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The legislation would allow police to destroy ATVs and other vehicles seized during street takeovers that block roads and intersections and draw large numbers of young people.

The destruction of such seized vehicles would send a powerful message, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the Judiciary Committee.

“It would allow us to have more tools to hold people involved in street takeovers accountable,” he said.

New Haven has about 125 seized ATVs and dirt bikes in storage that Elicker said he would like to destroy.

“The current legislation doesn’t allow us to destroy the vehicles. It only allows us to auction them off. And we do not want to auction them off because it would just cycle back into the community,” Elicker said.

The legislation also has the backing of the Connecticut Council of Municipalities, which represents most towns and cities in the state.