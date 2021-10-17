-
A clash between Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter demonstrations over the weekend in Smithtown, Long Island, ended with at least two arrests.…
-
Violent protests by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump at the state capitols in Connecticut and New York never materialized on Sunday.State…
-
Shootings, car rammings and assaults at protests across the country have prompted some racial justice activists to consider their options for…
-
A protest in Stamford, Connecticut, on Saturday in response to the death of a local man who died in police custody last year turned violent with both…
-
In June, officials in New York and Connecticut were concerned that protests in large numbers and without masks would spread the coronavirus. But weeks…
-
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Norwalk, Connecticut, came down, with no announcement and little fanfare in the dead of night, ahead of a planned…
-
Protesters who had camped out in front of police headquarters in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for over a week have broken down camp, but say they will…
-
Dozens of protesters are camped outside police headquarters in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They’re calling for the department to be abolished. About a dozen…
-
Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order that bans chokeholds and requires Connecticut police officers to intervene and stop excessive use of…
-
A video that has gone viral on social media appears to show a Nassau County police officer causing a protester to bump into him, leading to arrests.The…