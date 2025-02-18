CT residents rally against Trump administration on Presidents Day, protest Musk's influence

People took to the streets in several cities across Connecticut Monday as part of nationwide protests against the Trump administration.

The rallies, dubbed “No Kings on Presidents Day,” were coordinated by the 50501 Movement and included events in Hartford, Norwalk and New London.

Protestors denounced Trump and his billionaire adviser, Elon Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency, an outside government organization designed to slash federal spending.

“Musk was never elected to anything,” said Susan Tallmadge Murosako from New London “I was a programmer for 50 years. What he’s doing is a technique used in Silicon Valley - you go in, you break everything and you fix it later. But the government is taking care of the people; government is not a business. I don’t think they understand what they’re about to do to a lot of really poor people.”

Others in the crowd called the recent events in Washington D.C. a coup, and expressed concern about the unprecedented access Musk and his team have been given to sensitive data.

Harriet Jones / WSHU John Chapin

“The whole idea of a private citizen in Elon Musk getting access to private information - he doesn’t have the right to my private information, and I don’t have the right to his,” said John Chapin from Mystic.

Sue Chapin, holding a “No Kings” sign alongside her husband, said her principal issue is the environment.

“I'm very concerned about the climate and environment – clean air and water – and the fact that this particular executive is beholden to oil and gas interests instead of beholden to the people,” she said.

Math teacher Roxanne Tisch from Pawcatuck, who teaches in the community college system, said she’s disturbed about the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

“I am concerned about students particularly not having access to financial aid and that being an issue for diversity equity and inclusion initiatives,” she said. “I am also concerned about any students who may have immigration issues who choose not to continue their education just because they're in fear of having to leave.”

Despite Monday's frigid weather, she said she was motivated to come to the rally.

“It's important that we stand up and do something before things get to a point where there's no turning back,” she said.