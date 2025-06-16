New Haven residents, advocates protest ICE

ICE agents in ski masks detained a New Haven mother Monday morning, leading to protests across the city. The woman was arrested as she was in her car, ready to take her two children, a 13-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son, to school.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed the incident at a press conference for an unrelated case.

“We were alerted that someone had been picked up on Monday. Unfortunately, she was picked up in front of her children,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said the police department follows up on any report to make sure that people are safe and confirm they were detained by ICE.

Elicker said he’s concerned that ICE didn’t notify the city beforehand.

“The way that it happened, if true, is deplorable,” Elicker said. “There are many ways for ICE to conduct its business; this is not an appropriate way for ICE to do that.”

Security camera footage shows four unmarked vehicles blocking the woman’s car. After the masked agents approached, she got out of her car and was handcuffed.

The woman’s daughter spoke at the protest on Wednesday.

“You don’t know the pain you’re putting families through,” she said. “I hope you genuinely consider what you’re doing to my family. I would understand if they were doing something very illegal, but in this case, my mom is one of the victims.”

Jacobson also confirmed the woman had two pending misdemeanor charges — one for breach of peace and one for assault.