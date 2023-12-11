Officials, faith leaders condemn desecration of New Haven’s Hanukkah menorah

Connecticut leaders gathered on the New Haven Green on Monday to condemn what they called an act of hate against the Jewish community on Saturday.

During a protest against the war in Gaza on the New Haven Green attended by more than 100 people, a protester climbed the city’s 30-foot menorah to hang a Palestinian flag.

Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven CEO Gayle Slossberg said the video was "deeply painful" to see.

“It evokes thousands of years of trauma and pain for the Jewish community,” Slossberg said.

Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said protest organizers immediately came out and condemned the action. But he said it was still important for city leaders to condemn hate in any form — including the egging of protesters, which was also reported.

“If, during Ramadan, people scaled a mosque and put up the Israeli flag, I am sure this group and many others would be here as well condemning that,” Elicker said. “We as a community must support people's voice to free speech, but at the same time, condemn hate and the desecration of a religious symbol.”

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3) said the action is especially hateful during Hanukkah.

“To desecrate this holiday is unacceptable,” DeLauro said. “It is shameful. And it just leads to what's happening in this great country of ours is the divisiveness, the intolerance, the lack of understanding of one another and of who we are.”

According to city officials, the menorah, which has been put up every year for more than 40 years, was not damaged.

Police are investigating the incident.