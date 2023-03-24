Connecticut College president will step down after weeks of protests

After weeks of student and faculty protests at Connecticut College, President Katherine Bergeron has announced she will step down.

In a letter to the school Friday, Bergeron said she would continue her position as president through the end of the semester. Her last day will be June 23.

After 10 years in the position, Bergeron said she had thought hard about the events of the past several weeks, and would continue to learn from them and hoped others would too.

She was criticized for scheduling, and then canceling, a college fundraiser at a Florida club that faces allegations of racism and antisemitism. The school’s chief diversity officer resigned in protest. Faculty also accused her of bullying in leadership.

“The past few weeks have proven particularly challenging, and as president, I fully accept my share of responsibility for the circumstances that have led us to this moment,” Bergeron wrote.

Theater Professor Virginia Anderson said Bergeron’s departure is part of a much wider problem.

“There’s a mix of emotions. Some people feel relief, some people are excited to simply rebuild and move on. I find myself a bit surprised perhaps in that this brings no relief to me, that I know that the problems that have been raised they’ve been long standing,” Anderson said. “Our Board of Trustees has been aware of them for some time — this goes so far beyond just one person.”

In a separate letter to the school, the Board of Trustees said it will begin an immediate search for her successor and would name an interim president.

The board also promised to “better execute its mission, including the area of equity, inclusion and full participation” among students, staff and faculty.

Art History Professor Chris Steiner said there’s still the thorny question of how much Bergeron’s departure will cost the college. In 2001, Connecticut College was left in the lurch with mismanaged funds, a burgeoning financial crisis, and then-President Clare Gaudiani resigning with a large severance package.

“We potentially are leading into financial uncertainty right now,” Steiner said. “And I think that the question of financial compensation will become an issue.”