In the summer of 1994, businessman Donald Trump, joined then-Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim to announce with fanfare Trump Park City Plaza.It was to be among…
Students at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven held a watch party last night as the Connecticut Primary results came in. The Associated…
The Republican and Democratic frontrunners won Tuesday’s Connecticut primaries. Republican Donald Trump handily defeated his rivals John Kasich and Ted…
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s office says members of the public have been asking about the “uncommitted” line on Tuesday's…
Republican and Democratic voters are casting their vote in the presidential primary elections in Connecticut, which is unaccustomed to having its primary…
Presidential candidates that challenge the political establishment have inspired some people to vote in Connecticut’s primary for the first time. Trump…
More than 8,000 people listened Sunday night to Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont speak on the New Haven Green. The Democratic Presidential candidate was…
Four presidential candidates were in Connecticut over the weekend in an effort to rally support for their candidacies ahead of the state’s Democratic and…
Hundreds rallied for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Waterbury and Bridgeport, Connecticut, today.Trump told the crowd at the Klein…
Ohio Governor John Kasich was in Connecticut again Friday, trying to reassure his supporters that he still has a chance to win the presidential nomination…