Here's who's on the primary ballot in CT and NY

Connecticut and New York’s presidential preference primaries are on Tuesday, April 2.

President Joe Biden (D) and former President Donald Trump (R) have already clinched their party's nominations, but each ballot will have additional names — and some of them, like Republican Nikki Haley and Chris Christie, have already suspended their campaigns.

You must be registered with the Democratic or Republican party to participate in the primary. Voters in both states will also have the option to vote uncommitted.

Connecticut residents can still register to vote in person on Election Day. However, the registration deadline for participation in this election was March 23 in New York.

Rhode Island and Wisconsin also have primaries on Tuesday.

This year was the first that Connecticut voters could cast their ballots early. New Yorkers were able to vote early for the second time — the first was in 2020.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.