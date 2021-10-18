Capitol Avenue with Ebong Udoma

-
Three Bridgeport elected officials have been indicted on election fraud this year. Their alleged manipulation of absentee ballots stokes the attention of…
Last year, he struggled to get his priorities addressed. This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is able to take a victory lap for recreational…
Connecticut could dodge raising taxes and keep a surplus in its next two-year budget while dealing with a pandemic. Governor Ned Lamont says that's far…
Governor Ned Lamont has pretty much run Connecticut without state lawmakers since March to handle the pandemic. Those emergency powers expire in February.…
Advocates — both encouraged by federal movement to decriminalize marijuana and states opting into the regulated market — say the possibility of…
Connecticut’s Democratic governor will need support from Republican lawmakers to keep a Democratic supermajority in check.
The Connecticut GOP are holding out hope to flip the state red this election.
Connecticut tries to attract new business to its former manufacturing towns.
Connecticut's local governments try to build confidence in the electoral process ahead of a hot presidential election amid of a pandemic.
Connecticut re-evaluates its relationship with power companies following another "once in a century" storm. Also, a closer look into a local utility that…
Two lawmakers played a role in passing Connecticut's sweeping new police accountability law that would allow civil lawsuits against police officers…
Sacred Heart University Political Science Professor Gary Rose has just published a book on the 2016 presidential contest. It’s called Haywire. It…