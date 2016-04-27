Post-Primary Analysis: Why Clinton And Trump Prevailed In Conn.

The Republican and Democratic frontrunners won Tuesday’s Connecticut primaries. Republican Donald Trump handily defeated his rivals John Kasich and Ted Cruz, while Democrat Hillary Clinton beat back a spirited challenge from Bernie Sanders.

Quinnipiac University Political Science Professor Scott McLean says Clinton should thank voters in Connecticut’s largest cities for her victory. “When we look back on the Connecticut Democratic primary of 2016, we are going to say that the cities, Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven, really tilted the balance in Hillary Clinton’s favor…I think because of the strength of the Democratic Party establishment. And also the presence of Latinos and African Americans, which do tend to tilt a little bit toward Hillary Clinton, and I think that’s what tilts the balance over all.”

McLean says Trump won Connecticut’s primary because the state’s Republican voters have a tradition of supporting business people who self-finance their campaigns. “I’m thinking of Linda McMahon for two Senate races and Tom Foley for two governors’. So it fits a trend that the Republican Party in Connecticut does tend to look to and have the ability to self-finance as attractive candidates.”

Sacred Heart University Political Science Professor Gary Rose says Trump won because many Connecticut GOP voters are comfortable with the New York businessman. “Donald Trump really resonates quite well in this state because I think the manner in which he’s lived his life and how he’s made his money, that goes a long way here in the state for a lot of Republicans.”

Trump’s win in Connecticut means the Republican frontrunner has a good chance to be awarded most of the state’s 28 Republican delegates.