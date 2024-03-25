For the first time, CT voters can head to the polls early

For the first time, Connecticut voters will be allowed to head to the polls early.

In 2022, Connecticut voters approved a constitutional amendment, making the state among the last in the U.S. to adopt early voting.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it is important to get the word out about this new way.

“Early voting on multiple days allows people much more flexibility," Elicker said. "Oftentimes, New Haven people have multiple jobs, they have weird work schedules that are a little bit atypical, it allows people the option to come and vote.”

Early voting is available for the presidential primary election on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, April 2.