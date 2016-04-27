SCSU Students Weigh In On The Primary Candidates

Students at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven held a watch party last night as the Connecticut Primary results came in.

The Associated Press called the Republican race for Trump shortly after polls closed. Katherine Krajcik is co-chair of the College Republicans on campus. She says she sees why Trump has appeal in Connecticut.

“He’s not an actual politician. He can’t be bought. I think he appeals to the common voter. He does make a lot of sweeping generalization. I don’t think he elaborates on his policies, but a lot of people kind of want that these days...they’re kind of going with the sweeping generalization.” When asked if that scares her, Krajcik laughed and said, “Yes, it scares me.”

The race was a lot closer between Democrats Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. Corey Evans is also a student at Southern. He’s a Sanders supporter and was hoping for an upset from the anti-establishment candidate. But he says he would support Clinton against Trump, if the New York businessman becomes the Republican nominee.

“I think Hillary is definitely symbolic of a lot of the problems that we have in the Democratic Party. But at the same time, I think she’ll do much better than Trump, and we cannot let someone like Trump thrive in this country. We can’t have that.”

Indiana is the next state to hold its presidential primary on May 3.