Early voting in CT debuts March 26 ahead of presidential primary

In Connecticut, early voting begins for the first time next Tuesday. Residents will be allowed to vote early for four days ahead of the state’s U.S. presidential preference primary on April 2.

Connecticut now joins 46 states that already have early voting.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas urged residents to take advantage of the four days of early voting, even though the presumed U.S. presidential nominees of the two major parties are already known.

“I believe you should be voting in every election, but if that’s not incentive enough, please go out and help your registrars stress test the system in your town,” Thomas said.

“We want to make sure we resolve any bumps in the road. We want to make sure that registrars have more data to shore up the system in advance of our high turnout election later this year,” she added.

In-person early voting will be on March 26, 27, 28 and 30 at specified locations in each town.

Only voters enrolled in the Democratic and Republican parties are eligible to participate.

Voters can check their party affiliation and get more information at MyVote.ct.gov.