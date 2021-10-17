-
In an effort to combat sky-high prescription costs, the AARP of New York held a telephone town hall Monday to discuss plans for lawmakers.The plans…
Pharmaceutical companies have made billions in profits by raising prescription drug costs making necessary medicine no longer affordable, said U.S.…
A grand jury upgraded the indictment against a Nassau County doctor from reckless endangerment to a first-of-its-kind murder charge after five of his…
Investigations into how long-term care facilities in New York and Connecticut handled the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted a major break in the supply…
Auditors in New York say some drugmakers and pharmacists have a bad habit of flushing unneeded pills down the drain.State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed legislation to create state oversight for the healthcare and insurance industry. Independent pharmacists say the…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced legislation that he hopes will bring down the high cost of prescription drugs. The bill would…
Two Connecticut-based health insurance companies are rushing into the pharmacy business. Hartford-based Aetna said in December it would merge with CVS,…
Amazon’s announcement that it plans to acquire Whole Foods means we could soon see significant changes to the way people do their grocery shopping.…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo has released a five point plan aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs. Lembo, who administers the state’s…