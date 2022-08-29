Connecticut Democrats try to sell Inflation Reduction Act to senior voters

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is helping the state’s Congressional Democrats sell their legislative accomplishments ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He sees the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act as a win for senior voters.

“This is going to represent real savings to each and every one of you. Over the next couple of years capping your out of pocket. That means if there’s a real illness and the out-of-pocket could bankrupt you, it is capped at $2,000.” Lamont said a senior center in New Britain on Friday alongside U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) .

They said the cap would lower out-of-pocket expenses for those enrolled on Medicare.

“It will save, get this, $100 billion for Medicare. Anybody who tells you Medicare is going, it's insolvent… $100 billion savings, so we can keep it working” Blumenthal said.

For the first time under the new law, Medicare would be allowed to negotiate drug prices, something Democrats have pushed for — for years.

“We worked so hard to get this done so we really want to make sure that people understand and know what this is. But also know where to find the resources if you have questions,” Hayes said, emphasizing why it's important that the seniors know about these accomplishments.

The New Britain Senior Center is in Hayes constituency. She is seeking a third-term to represent the state's 5th U.S. House district. He blames Hayes for "celebrat[ing] raising taxes, increasing the cost of goods and services, and increasing the cost of energy" due to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Blumenthal is seeking a third-term in the U.S. Senate, against Leora Levy, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump. She has called the Inflation Reduction Act a "radical, socialist, green-dream-tax-and-spending spree."

And Lamont is campaigning for re-election as governor against Republican Bob Stefanowski. He is campaigning against state tax programs that he said unfairly burdens residents who are already struggling from sky-high national inflation trends.