CT settles with two generic drug manufacturers in a multistate lawsuit

You could be eligible for some money if you bought certain generic prescription drugs in the U.S. between 2010 and 2018.

That’s because of the first two settlements and cooperation agreements with generic drug manufacturers accused of price fixing in a multistate lawsuit led by Connecticut.

According to state Attorney General William Tong, both companies, Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex, were involved in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate generic drug prices.

He said the $49 million settlement helped resolve the lawsuit.

“These are the first two settlements. This is a breakthrough in this case. We've been working really hard since 2014," Tong said.

According to Tong, the two companies illegally colluded to set artificially high drug prices.

“They also colluded not to compete. And they used terms in email communication like let’s all get our fair share. Let’s play nice in the sandbox with each other.” Tong said.

According to the attorney general, that violates the federal law that established the generic drug market in the 1980s.

“The whole point was when drugs came off patent and multiple manufacturers set out to make the same drug, they would all compete and prices would come down. Instead, prices have gone up,” he said.

The settlement comes as Connecticut and the coalition of 50 states and territories prepare for a trial in a federal court in Hartford.

The states accuse dozens of corporate defendants and others of colluding to illegally fix the price for 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars in sales in the U.S.