CT to explore importing cheaper Canadian prescription drugs

A new Connecticut law allows the state to explore the importation of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

Governor Ned Lamont said at a signing ceremony held at a locally owned Arrow Pharmacy in Hartford on Wednesday that the law would also help reduce the cost of prescription drugs by allowing the state—which is the largest purchaser of prescription drugs through Medicaid—to buy in bulk.

“Here in the state, we are trying to get our state employees and retirees and others behind us, so we buy as one,” Lamont said.

Government bulk purchasing is the reason why prescription drugs are cheaper in Canada, he said.

“That’s because they know how to buy, go out there, and negotiate. I don’t know why the federal government is not doing that on our behalf. That would make enormous savings going forward,” Lamont said.

The Connecticut law also gives patients the right to receive credit for low-cost, out-of-pocket, and out-of-network prescription drug expenses toward their health plan deductibles.

It also increases transparency on how prescription drug rebates are used to reduce cost-sharing in health plans.

The legislature’s Bipartisan Drug Task Force helped craft the law, which is aimed at addressing the rising cost of prescription drugs.