New CT task force aims to reduce prescription drug prices

A task force aimed at tackling the rising cost of prescription drugs in Connecticut held its first meeting on Wednesday at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Ebong Udoma State Senator Matt Lesser of Middletown, co-chair of the CT Prescription Drug Task Force

State Senator Matt Lesser of Middletown, co-chair of the Prescription Drug Task Force, said the goal is to develop practical solutions to a problem that not only affects state government spending but also worries 4 in 5 Connecticut residents, according to a 2022 study by Healthcare Value Hub .

“And if we can make a dent and make prescription drugs more affordable, it's going to save taxpayers a ton of money. But it’s also going to be a relief for every family out there trying to balance their checkbook,” he said.

“There’s not just lowering the cost of one drug that's going to give us the answer,” said state Representative Tracy Marra of Darien, a pharmacist who is also a co-chair of the task force.

“We really need to understand the whole process,” Marra said. “So I say let’s get to work. I say let's hope that as we come together we are able to maybe, possibly increase drug access.”

The task force also includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, pharmaceutical industry representatives, as well as health care advocates and patients.

They are to make recommendations for lawmakers to consider in next year’s legislative session.